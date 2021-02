Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

All of Illinois remains in Phase 4 coronavirus mitigations as metrics related to the virus continue to improve throughout most of the state.

According to the IDPH website, all regions in the state are at or below a 5% positivity rate over the last seven days, with most regions continuing to see declines in hospitalizations.

Under current COVID mitigation rules, a region will remain in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan unless it reports a positivity rate of more than 6.5% for three straight days, ICU bed availability of under 20% or increases in hospitalizations on seven days in a 10-day period.

Here is where things stand in the state as of Sunday:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 3.5% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 26% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 4.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 3.1% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 27% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 29% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 3.8% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 42% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.9% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 28% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 28% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.7% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 34% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 4.5% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 3.8% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 27% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days decreasing or steady