Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics by Region in Illinois

Several Illinois healthcare regions are within parameters to move forward from Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, while others are seeing numbers slowly creeping back upward as the holiday season continues.

In Region 1, located in northwest Illinois, all four coronavirus metrics are being met at this time, with steadily declining numbers in hospitalizations and positivity rates. Region 6, located in east-central Illinois, is seeing similar gains in its metrics, according to data available from IDPH.

The state has indicated that regions won’t be moved forward from Tier 3 mitigation restrictions during the holiday season, so it’s unclear when those regions will see restrictions eased.

For a region to be eligible to move forward from Tier 3 restrictions, the following metrics must be met:

-A positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days.

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of 20% or higher for three consecutive days.

-Decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations on seven days within a 10 day stretch.

Here are the current numbers from around the state of Illinois:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

This region’s positivity rate has now been below the 12% threshold for seven consecutive days, continuing its fall to 9.6% as of Dec. 17, according to the IDPH. Hospital bed availability (25.4%) and ICU bed availability (22.9%) are both slowly increasing, while hospitalizations have decreased for the last 10 days in a row, meaning that the region could be pulled back from Tier 3 mitigations if the governor’s office elects to do so.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region has been declining steadily in recent weeks, dropping to 9.4% on Dec. 17. Hospital bed availability (24.1%) and ICU bed availability (19.9%) has remained steady for the last week, ending an increase that had been taking place until Dec. 14. Hospitalizations have decreased the last six days, however.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region is nearing a level where indoor dining could safely resume, currently at 8.4%, but hospital bed availability and ICU bed availability remain a challenge, sitting at 24.3% and 13.6%, respectively. Hospitalizations have decreased for the last nine days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

This region’s positivity rate dropped to 11.7% on Dec. 17, the first day it’s been below the 12% threshold. Hospital bed availability (17.1%) and ICU bed availability (17.7%) are starting to increase after bottoming out on Dec. 12, and hospitalizations have decreased each of the last three days.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

The region’s positivity rate bumped back up to 12% on Dec. 12, while its ICU bed availability dropped to 17.1%. Hospital bed availability remains strong at 31.3%, but hospitalizations did tick upward on Saturday, officials said.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

The region’s positivity rate is one of the lowest in the state, currently at 8.2%, while hospital bed (25.3%) and ICU bed availability (25.4%) have declined each of the last three days. Hospitalizations are slowly decreasing, however.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

The positivity rate did tick upward on Dec. 17, rising to 11.7%, while hospital bed (21.5%) and ICU bed availability (23.7%) are both above the 20% threshold for the first time in recent memory. Hospitalizations are decreasing sharply over the last 10 days, dropping from 284 patients on Dec. 10 to 220 on Dec. 20.

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

The positivity rate in the region is down to 10.5%, while hospital bed (15.9%) and ICU bed availability (20.2%) both have remained largely steady over the last four days. Hospitalizations have decreased nine of the last 10 days in this region.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The region’s positivity rate has steadied at 10.8%, while ICU bed availability has also stabilized around 25.5%. Hospital bed availability (15.1%) remains a concern, while the region has seen hospitalizations increase each of the last two days.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

While the region’s positivity rate (11.1%) and its hospitalization rates are both within needed thresholds, the region’s availability of hospital beds (17.8%) and ICU beds (17.5%) remain too low to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations.

Region 11 (Chicago):

Chicago’s positivity rate has dropped to 11.3% and hospitalizations have decreased on nine of the last 10 days, while ICU bed availability has climbed to 22.8%. Hospital bed availability remains low, sitting at 16.2%, officials say.