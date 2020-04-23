extremism

Coronavirus and its Social Effects Fueling Extremist Violence: Report

The report cites 2 incidents involving suspected domestic extremists and 2 incidents in Florida that DHS labeled non-ideological

A worker casts a shadow on a sign with guidelines for protection from COVID-19 as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Raiders NFL football team, during the coronavirus pandemic, March 31, 2020, in Las Vegas.
John Locher/AP (File)

The coronavirus pandemic and its social repercussions are fueling violence, both by frustrated individuals and domestic terrorists, according to a new intelligence report by the Department of Homeland Security obtained by NBC News.

The unclassified report by a Florida field office cites two incidents involving suspected domestic extremists, and two incidents in Florida that DHS labeled non-ideological.

On March 24, the DHS report says, a "racially motivated violent extremist espousing white supremacist extremist beliefs died after a confrontation with FBI agents in Missouri as they tried to arrest him for plotting to blow up a local hospital."

The man had been the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation for plotting to commit an act of terrorism — specifically a bombing — and considered several targets, including a school with a large population of black students, a synagogue, and a mosque, according to the FBI.

Get the full story here from NBC News.

More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

coronavirus 1 hour ago

11,000 Deaths: Ravaged Nursing Homes Plead for More Testing

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

AP-NORC Poll: Few Americans Trust Trump’s Info on Pandemic

This article tagged under:

extremismcoronavirusNBC NewsCOVID-19Department of Homeland Security
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us