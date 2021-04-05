Cook County Vaccine: 30K Appointments to Be Released Monday Evening

Cook County Health will release 30,000 first-dose COVID vaccine appointments Monday evening for individuals in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

The appointments will be released at 6 p.m. and can be booked on the Cook County vaccine website or by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988. The call center will remain open until 10 p.m.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Cook County's vaccination appointments are open to all eligible Illinois residents. Appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be released at the following sites:

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

Former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park

Appointments will be available to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

Cook County announced that the suburban portions of the county - operating on a different framework than the city of Chicago - moved into Phase 1C of its vaccination rollout Wednesday.

For a complete look at who is eligible to receive the COVID vaccine and when in Illinois, click here.

"All essential workers – including clergy, restaurant staff, energy, legal, retail and transportation and logistics – are now eligible to receive vaccine," the county said, noting that Phase 1C includes the last eligible groups before all residents age 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

The county was previously in Phase 1B Plus. A complete list of Phase 1C eligible groups can be found on the CCDPH website. Anyone eligible in prior phases remains eligible for vaccinations moving forward.

For a complete look at how to make a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.