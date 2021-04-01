Cook County Vaccine: 22K Appointments to Be Released Thursday

Cook County Health will release 22,000 first-dose COVID vaccine appointments Thursday afternoon for all Illinois residents eligible in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

The appointments will be released at 4 p.m. Thursday and can be booked on the Cook County vaccine website or by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988.

Cook County's vaccination sites are open to all Illinois residents who qualify and remain by appointment only.

For a complete look at who is eligible to receive the COVID vaccine and when in Illinois, click here.

County officials said the appointments released Thursday will be for Friday, Saturday and Monday at four of the county's five mass vaccination sites:

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

Former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park

The new appointments come one day after Cook County released 8,000 appointments that were all booked within 25 minutes. A previous block of 25,000 appointments that were opened on Sunday were taken within hours, officials said.

Cook County also announced this week that the suburban portions of the county - operating on a different framework than the city of Chicago - has moved into Phase 1C of its vaccination rollout.

"All essential workers – including clergy, restaurant staff, energy, legal, retail and transportation and logistics – are now eligible to receive vaccine," the county said Wednesday, noting that Phase 1C includes the last eligible groups before all residents age 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

The county was previously in Phase 1B Plus. A complete list of Phase 1C eligible groups can be found on the CCDPH website. Anyone eligible in prior phases remains eligible for vaccinations moving forward.

For a complete look at how to make a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.