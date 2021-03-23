Cook County Vaccine: 16,000 New Appointments to Open at Triton College, 4 More Sites

Officials with Cook County health announced Tuesday that approximately 16,000 new first-dose appointments will be made available on Wednesday at five different coronavirus vaccination sites.

According to a press release, the new appointments will become available at noon Wednesday, and will be used to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to patients.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vaccination doses will be available to individuals eligible under the state’s vaccination plan in Phases 1A, 1B and 1B-Plus, according to officials.

Doses will be administered at Triton College in suburban River Grove, South Suburban College in South Holland, and North Riverside Health Center in North Riverside.

The Des Plaines vaccination site on Oakton Street, and the new Forest Park site, located in the former HOBO retail outlet, will also offer vaccine appointments.

All vaccinations will be available by appointment only, and can be booked by visiting Cook County’s coronavirus vaccination website or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.