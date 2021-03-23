cook county coronavirus vaccine

Cook County Vaccine: 16,000 New Appointments to Open at Triton College, 4 More Sites

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Officials with Cook County health announced Tuesday that approximately 16,000 new first-dose appointments will be made available on Wednesday at five different coronavirus vaccination sites.

According to a press release, the new appointments will become available at noon Wednesday, and will be used to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to patients.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vaccination doses will be available to individuals eligible under the state’s vaccination plan in Phases 1A, 1B and 1B-Plus, according to officials.

Local

Evanston Reparations 47 mins ago

Evanston's Historic Reparations Vote Met With Appreciation, Fairness Concerns

Boulder Shooting 51 mins ago

‘We're Always Reminded of This:' Aurora Police Chief Reflects on Henry Pratt Shooting After Colorado Slayings

Doses will be administered at Triton College in suburban River Grove, South Suburban College in South Holland, and North Riverside Health Center in North Riverside.

The Des Plaines vaccination site on Oakton Street, and the new Forest Park site, located in the former HOBO retail outlet, will also offer vaccine appointments.

All vaccinations will be available by appointment only, and can be booked by visiting Cook County’s coronavirus vaccination website or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

cook county coronavirus vaccinecook county coronavirussouth suburban collegetriton college
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us