Cook County to Release 25K First-Dose COVID Vaccine Appointments for 4 Sites

Cook County will release thousands of first-dose COVID vaccine appointments Sunday at four suburban vaccination sites, the health department announced.

Cook County Health officials said approximately 25,000 new first-dose Pfizer appointments will be made available at noon on Sunday. The appointments will be open to all Illinois residents eligible under the state’s vaccination plan in Phases 1A, 1B, 1B Plus and "certain individuals previously classified as 1C."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Residents who are classified as eligible in Phase 1C, but now qualify for the COVID vaccine under new guidelines will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule, officials said.

Appointments can be made on the Cook County vaccine website or by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate this release, officials noted.

The appointments will be for the following mass vaccination sites in suburban Cook County:

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

Former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park

Cook County moved to Phase 1B Plus of COVID vaccinations, which is where most of Illinois is, on Monday. That expands eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, immunocompromised from an organ transplant, obesity, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease, as well as individuals with disabilities, pregnant women and smokers.

For a complete look at who is eligible to receive the COVID vaccine and when in Illinois, click here.

The mass vaccination sites were previously only administering vaccine allocated for Cook County, but the Cook County Department of Public Health said that beginning this week, they will receive additional vaccine supply to enable the sites to serve all eligible Illinois residents.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week announced that all Illinois residents age 16 and older outside the city of Chicago will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next month. The following day, he announced that more essential workers would become eligible ahead of that expansion.

For a complete look at how to make a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.