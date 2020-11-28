Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining at his home, officials announced Saturday.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Dart was tested for the virus on Tuesday and received his positive test results on Friday.

The sheriff was last in the office on Nov. 19. He began to feel symptoms of the virus on Friday and immediately self-quarantined.

Dart is still experiencing coronavirus symptoms, and is recovering at home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office recently suspended in-person visitation at the Cook County Jail as a result of a second wave of coronavirus cases in Chicago. Weekly testing for employees has also been instituted through a partnership with Loretto Hospital, which was announced earlier this week.

“We are doing all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the walls of the jail and to protect our staff,” Dart said in a statement. “This added testing capacity will help us to identify and block the virus from entering the jail from the outside, while also protecting the officers and the communities in which they live.”