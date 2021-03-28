Cook County officials will release thousands of first-dose COVID vaccine appointments Sunday afternoon, officials announced this weekend.

According to a press release, the 25,000 new first-dose appointments will become available at noon on the Cook County Health website, along with a special hotline aimed to help individuals secure vaccination appointments.

According to the release, the appointments will be open to all individuals who had previously been eligible for the vaccine in Phases 1A, 1B and 1B-Plus, along with select individuals who had been previously listed as Phase 1C patients.

Appointments can be made on the Cook County vaccine website or by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate this release, officials noted.

The appointments will be for the following mass vaccination sites in suburban Cook County:

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

Former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park

Cook County moved to Phase 1B Plus of COVID vaccinations on Monday, joining most of the state of Illinois in that group. That decision expanded eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, immunocompromised from an organ transplant, obesity, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease, as well as individuals with disabilities, pregnant women and smokers.

For a complete look at who is eligible to receive the COVID vaccine and when in Illinois, click here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week announced that all Illinois residents age 16 and older *(outside the city of Chicago) will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next month. The following day, he announced that more essential workers would become eligible ahead of the April 12 expansion of eligibility.

For a complete look at how to make a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.

Individuals previously categorized in Phase 1C could also be eligible for appointments Sunday. Those individuals include those involved in higher education, government, media, restaurants and construction trades, along with religious leaders.