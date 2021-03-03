Cook County Opens First Large-Scale Vaccination Site in Illinois to Provide Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

A new community vaccination site in Des Plaines will be the first large-scale facility to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Illinois, Cook County Health announced Wednesday.

The health department will open its fourth large-scale vaccination site at 1155 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines on either Friday or Saturday, pending vaccine arrival, according to a release.

“This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19 and providing all three FDA approved vaccines ensures that our residents are afforded every vaccine option currently available,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective in protecting people against severe illness and death. The fact that it is a one-dose vaccine is exciting as it allows people to protect themselves in just one visit.”

Cook County officials said they expect to provide nearly 3,500 doses per day once the vaccination site is "fully optimized" and vaccine is available. Officials noted the Des Planes site is the first large-scale facility statewide to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Residents can begin making required appointments for the coronavirus vaccine at the new location on Thursday at 1 p.m. Appointments can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

For more information on how to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, visit the NBC 5 vaccination guide here.

“This location is indicative of our ongoing commitment to distribute vaccine across Cook County in what we expect to be one of the largest vaccine programs in the country,” Israel Rocha Jr., CEO, Cook County Health, said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is another tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we are excited to provide our residents with another highly effective vaccine that will help keep people out of the hospital and prevent deaths.”

Over 18,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are set to arrive in Cook County Thursday, the health department said Wedneday.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments began Monday, with Chicago and Illinois expecting to receive an estimated dose count above 100,000 by the end of the week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said doses are expected across the state, with roughly 22,000 planned for Chicago and another 83,000 for the remaining regions.

More than 90% of the newly authorized vaccine will go to mass vaccination sites throughout the state, with the remaining doses shipped to other providers, officials said. IDPH noted that the total doses does not include those going to Chicago, which will receive its own allocation.