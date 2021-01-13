wisconsin

Contagious COVID Variant Detected in Wisconsin

Hands of a laboratory worker holding positive test tube for COVID-19 coronavirus
Getty Images

Wisconsin health officials said Wednesday a new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the state.

The Department of Health Services announced the variant was detected through routine genome sequencing of specimens collected during testing. The department did not say where it was found or when it was confirmed. An agency spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email.

The variant form of the virus was first discovered in England in November and December. It's since turned up in Colorado, California, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Georgia.

Health officials have said the variant is more easily transmissible but isn't any deadlier and vaccines should be effective against it.

