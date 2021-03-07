City Expands Call Center Operations for United Center Vaccination Site

The city of Chicago has expanded its call center operations for the United Center mass vaccination site that is set to open later this week.

According to officials, more staffing has been added to the call center to help aid senior citizens who are trying to set up appointments at the site, which will open on Tuesday and aim to become fully operational on Wednesday.

Currently, only residents 65 years of age or older are eligible to sign up for appointments at the United Center site. The city has expanded capacity at its multilingual call center to help set up appointments for residents, and that center can be reached at 312-746-4835.

Appointments can also be booked at zocdoc.com/vaccine.

Appointments are exclusively available for senior citizens until 4 p.m. Sunday, according to city officials. After that, any available appointments will then open up to other residents who are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Phase 1B-Plus of the state’s vaccination program.

That expanded eligibility includes residents over the age of 16 who have pre-existing medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, obesity and other comorbidities.