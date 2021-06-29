Chicago's Travel Order Now an Advisory as No States on Restricted List for 3rd Update

Chicago's travel order is now an advisory as no states remain on the list requiring travel restrictions for the third consecutive update, city officials announced.

According to Chicago's health department, no state has reached the 15 cases per day threshold per 100,000 residents in the last month, allowing for the travel order to shift to an advisory, but the emergency guidelines can be reinstated at any time "if significant surges are seen in any state."

All U.S. states and territories remain in the "yellow" tier of the travel order as of Tuesday, with fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

The last time a state had reached the threshold requiring travelers to quarantine or provide a negative COVID test was May 18, the department said.

According to the most recent data, just four states have a daily case rate per 100,000 residents at 10 or above. Those states include Missouri (12.4), New York (11.6), Wyoming (10.3) and Nevada (10.1).

No Midwest states have been at 4.8 cases or above per 100,000 residents since June 15, data showed.

The city said it will continue to update the advisory every other Tuesday, but that the emergency order can be reinstated if a state rises above the 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents threshold.

The change, effective immediately, highlights a decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, though federal masking guidelines remain in place for travelers.

"Travel restrictions related to the Emergency Travel Order have been lifted, but all travelers must still adhere to masking rules," CDPH said in a release. "Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations."