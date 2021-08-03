Chicago to Update Travel Advisory as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Chicago is set to update its travel advisory Tuesday, one week after adding nine additional states to the list recommending that anyone entering the city from those areas test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine upon arrival.

Last Tuesday, the city added nine states - for a total of 14 states and one territory - back to the advisory, which is updated each week.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming were all added last week, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

They joined Florida, Louisiana and Nevada, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were added the week before, plus Missouri and Arkansas which were added two weeks prior and all remained on the list.

Increases in COVID metrics pushed those newly added states over the threshold of 15 cases per day per 100,000 people to get onto the "orange" list. Any below that mark are on the "yellow" list, with public health officials still warning against non-essential travel.

"Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test," CDPH said.

The case rates adjusted for population in each of the "orange" states last week were as follows, per CDPH:

Orange States Daily Infections Per 100K Arkansas 52.4 Louisiana 43.8 Missouri 39.2 Florida 38.0 Alabama 32.5 Virgin Islands 23.9 Oklahoma 21.3 Nevada 21.2 Mississippi 20.2 Alaska 19.6 Arizona 17.5 Texas 17.1 Kansas 16.4 Tennessee 16.1 Wyoming 15.0

CDPH said last month that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows "COVID case rates have been steadily increasing in other areas of the country."

This week's update to the travel advisory comes at a time when the average daily number of new cases in Chicago is up to 234 per day - a 40% increase over the previous week.

That figure is also nearly seven times the low of 34 that the city saw in late June but remains significantly lower than the more than 700 cases per day the city was seeing earlier this year and last, before vaccines were widely available.

Hospitalizations in Chicago are up 15% and deaths are up 60% from last week, per the city's data. The positivity rate in testing is up to 3.3% as of Tuesday, an increase from 2.6% last week, which was up from 1.5% the week before and 1% three weeks prior.

“We remain well below our peak rates, but these recent increases are concerning,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said last month. “But what we have said all along hasn’t changed – if you want to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, get vaccinated.”

Arwady noted earlier this month that about 99% of new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated individuals.

The travel advisory will be updated every Tuesday, with any changes taking effect the following Friday.