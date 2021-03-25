As Chicago announces new coronavirus mitigation strategies, the White Sox will be allowed to increase capacity for games at Guaranteed Rate Field, beginning with their home opener on April 8.

A team spokesperson confirmed to NBC 5 that the team will increase capacity at games from 20%, the level originally set by the city, to 22%.

Based on the park’s seating capacity, that will increase the number of fans able to attend games from 8,123 to 8,935, an increase of more than 800 fans.

Under provisions of the new rules, announced by the city on Thursday, outdoor spectator events are permitted to operate with up to 25% capacity. Reports have indicated that the percentage applies to Chicago’s sports teams, with the Cubs potentially strategizing to reach that occupancy percentage at their games.

The White Sox will go with 22% to adhere to social distancing protocols, allowing six feet of distance between pods of fans at their games, according to a team spokesperson.

The White Sox will open up their home schedule on April 8 when they take on the Kansas City Royals.