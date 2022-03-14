Chicago Public Schools Lifts Mask Mandate in Schools Monday

Chicago Public Schools lifted its mask mandate Monday, beginning a new mask-optional policy for both students and staff in schools across the city.

Starting this week, CPS said parents, students and employees will have a choice on whether or not they wear a mask on school property and other school locations, though the district said it will continue to encourage their use.

“CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask- optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement last week. “We will support our staff and students as we enter this new phase in the pandemic and continue to move forward together.”

Citing vaccination rates and new CDC guidelines for the change, the district said masks will continue to be encouraged despite being optional.

“The adults in our school communities will set the tone during this transition,” Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said in a statement. “I am confident that we will continue to support and respect one another through this next phase of the pandemic. Family and community situations may change and dictate if a student or staff member wears a mask and we all need to ensure that everyone feels welcome to continue the practice that makes them feel safest and most comfortable.”

CPS' mask mandate was part of an agreement reached between city officials and the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this year. The union called the district's decision to lift the requirement a "clear violation" of the duo's agreement.

"Our union will immediately be filing an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against the district in response, and requesting that CPS bargain over this decision — a decision that impacts nearly 400,000 students, educators and school staffers in Chicago," the union said in a release Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Illinois ended its requirement of face masks in schools last week, as announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker after the Illinois Supreme Court denied his appeal of a restraining order in a lawsuit challenging the mask mandate.

In a statement, Pritzker explained Illinois will move forward to remove its school mask mandate after the Centers for Disease Control updated guidance to recommend masks only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.

Last month, the governor and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the state will ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review an appellate court decision making masks optional in school settings, noting the ruling failed "to address important legal issues."