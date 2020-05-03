Chicago Police Step Up ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order Enforcement

Chicago police responded to several calls of large parties late Saturday and into Sunday morning, and one such gathering turned violent after five teens were shot on Chicago’s West Side.

At that party in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood, a group of teens was standing at a party when a person in a passing gray four-door sedan opened fire, striking five of the teens in the legs, according to Chicago police.

All five of the victims were taken to area hospitals, and all are in fair condition, police said.

Police were also called to several other parties on the city’s West Side Sunday as part of an enforcement effort connected to the state’s ongoing “stay-at-home” order, which bans large gatherings.

On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the police department would not hesitate to break up gatherings, and encouraged those thinking of attending parties to stay home.

With warmer than usual weather in Chicago on Saturday, Mayor Lightfoot once again reiterated calls for people to stop attending parties and instead stay home to help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

“The time for educating people into compliance is over,” she said. “Don’t be stupid. If you host a party, promote a party, or go to a party, we are not playing games. We mean business, and we will shut this down one way or another.”

Since March 25, Chicago police report a total of 5,848 dispersals in the city related to the stay-at-home order, along with 13 citations and a total of 18 arrests.

Chicago police are encouraging residents to report planned or ongoing parties in an effort to help continue curbing the increase in new coronavirus cases in the city. Residents can submit tips anonymously by visiting cpdtip.com, or can call 911 to break up large gatherings.