Chicago Phase 1C, Vaccination Events Begin: The Latest Vaccine Updates in Illinois

As Chicago officials make an announcement on the next phase of the city's vaccine rollout, several Illinois residents will be able to receive their first vaccine doses at a number of events opening across the state Wednesday.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

LIVE: Chicago's Top Doctor to Update on COVID-19, Phase 1C of Vaccinations at 1 p.m.

Chicago's top doctor on Wednesday is expected to deliver an update on the city's COVID-19 data and announce the next steps and phases of the vaccination rollout.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is scheduled to hold a news conference to deliver the update at 1 p.m. from City Hall, according to CDPH. The event can be watched live here.

Schaumburg Convention Center Opens to 11 Chicago Suburbs Wednesday For COVID Vaccines

The Schaumburg Convention Center will open Wednesday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to several suburban communities in partnership with Jewel Osco.

As part of the vaccination event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents, while second doses will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a release. More information here.

DeKalb County to Open Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena Wednesday

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

New Illinois Mobile Vaccination Site Opens Wednesday

Starting this week, the National Guard will be brining vaccines to rural communities to set up events that will delivering upwards of 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine per day, the governor announced Monday. The program will begin with events in Fayette and Shelby counties before expanding to additional sites in Moultrie and Clay County later this week, the governor's office said. Only residents from the specified county will be able to receive vaccinations at the site. List of locations below:

Mar 15 Fayette County Health Department 416 W. Edwards, Vandalia, IL http://www.fayettehealthdept.org/COVID-19.html 1,000 County residents only Mar 17-18 Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area 1989 IL-16, Shelbyville, IL https://www.shelbyhealth.net/ 1,600 County residents only Mar 20 Moultrie County Location information to follow https://www.moultriehealth.org/ 800 County residents only Mar 22 Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Clay County 555 Park Road, Flora, IL https://www.healthdept.org/ 700 County residents only

Aurora to Open 1-Day COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday

The city of Aurora on Monday is set to hold a one-day COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday at the former Carson Pirie Scott store located at 970 N. Lake Street. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, officials say. The appointments are open to Aurora residents only who qualify in Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

COVID Vaccine Appointments at United Center Open to 4 Additional Chicago ZIP Codes

The following Chicago ZIP codes can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccination site: 60624, 60644, 60651, 60653. According to the mayor's office, the new ZIP codes are on Chicago's South and West Sides in an effort to increase vaccinations in neighborhood with a "high COVID-19 burden."

Will County to Open New COVID Vaccination Site Next Week

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

