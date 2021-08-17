Chicago Pharmacist Charged With Selling COVID Vaccine Cards Online

A Chicago pharmacist has been charged with stealing and selling authentic COVID-19 vaccination cards online, federal investigators announced Tuesday.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cards for $10 each on eBay in March and April 2021, according to court records. The criminal complaint did not name the pharmacy that Zhao works for.

Zhao is facing 12 counts of theft of government property, federal prosecutors said. If convicted, Department of Justice officials said he could face a sentence of 10 years in prison per count.

Zhao will make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

