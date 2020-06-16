Chicago Park District Says Playground Equipment Still Off-Limits Due to COVID-19

While many Chicago area residents are seeking refuge in the outdoors as more and more businesses and locations open amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Park District is reminding residents that some restrictions are still in place.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the district reminded families that even though some parks are indeed open amid the ongoing pandemic, playground equipment is still not available for public use at this time:

During Phase Three of the City’s “Protecting Chicago” framework to begin cautiously reopening, the Chicago Park District... Posted by Chicago Park District on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

“During Phase Three of the city’s ‘Protecting Chicago’ framework to begin cautiously reopening, the Chicago Park District’s playgrounds remain closed and equipment is not being cleaned or sanitized,” the district said. “Please keep children away from equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.”

On Monday, the city announced plans to reopen the Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan, allowing walkers and cyclists to use the pathway, but said that all beaches and playgrounds along the lake will remain closed for the time being.

City parks have also begun to reopen amid the pandemic, but playground equipment remains off-limits due to fears that coronavirus can live on hard surfaces for a period of time, even in direct sunlight.

Those using city parks are encouraged to maintain social distancing, and to wear masks if social distancing is not possible.