Chicago Issues Business Curfew Under New Coronavirus Rules

Chicago officials issued a "business curfew" on Thursday, requiring non-essential businesses to close at 10 p.m. nightly as part of a new set of regulations put in place as coronavirus metrics continue to rise.

The curfew will apply to non-essential businesses and will be in effect each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It begins Friday and lasts for at least two weeks, city officials said.

Essential businesses include, according to the city's stay-at-home order issued at the outset of the pandemic in March:

Animal Grooming Services

Emergency City services and other essential government services

Hospitals, healthcare and public health operations

Grocery stores, pharmacies, corner stores, and all other stores that sell groceries and medicine

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation, including bike shops

Greenhouses, Garden Centers and Nurseries

Transportation, for purposes of Essential Travel

Financial institutions

Day care centers

Hardware and supply stores

Essential Infrastructure:Working in food production, distribution and sale; construction; building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical; distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems

Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Critical trades, including: plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, and other service providers that maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Religious gatherings are permitted if they are limited to 10 people and adhere to social distancing guidelines

Professional services

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels,to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services

Funeral services

Anything else will be required to enforce the curfew.

City officials also again shut down indoor service at bars, breweries and taverns operating without a food license. Indoor dining under previously announced guidelines is allowed to continue and take-out or curbside pick-up is still permitted, authorities say, and last call for serving liquor will be at 9 p.m.

Chicago officials also said Thursday that a maximum of six people are allowed in a gathering of non-household members and face coverings are required in all indoor and outdoor public settings.

Health officials said that in the previous week alone cases had risen by 54% to more than 640 per day, as the positivity rate in testing has also increased to 6.4%. The city has also seen a "worrying increase" in hospitalizations, up 45% in one month.

Under Illinois' coronavirus guidelines, if the city (one of the state's 11 health care regions) reaches an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days, further mitigations like shutting down indoor dining will be automatically triggered.

“The rapid rise we’re experiencing in COVID-19 cases across all demographics, zip codes and age groups is consistent with what public health experts and responsible leaders have been predicting for months,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the changes.

“This moment is a critical inflection point for Chicago, and these new restrictions and guidelines represent our ongoing effort to stay ahead of this pandemic through the data and science of this disease," she continued. "Countless Chicagoans have done an outstanding job in being responsible and following public health guidance, but now we all must double-down on our commitment to our health and the health of our city in order to bend the curve and shape our future back to where it needs to be.”