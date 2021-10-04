Chicago health officials are preparing to release guidance for celebrating Halloween this week.

The Chicago Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that the city "should have an updated Halloween guidance later this week."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"CDPH does follow the CDC and recommend people cons​ult them if they have questions in the meantime," the department said in a statement.

The update comes just after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance for the holiday season, recommending continued virtual or outdoor and socially-distanced celebrations.

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," the guidance reads. "The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others."

But for those who wish to still gather indoors when outside is not an option, the CDC recommends bring fresh air in.

"If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible," its holiday celebrations guidance states. "You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows."

Chicago had already announced the return of some of the city's popular in-person holiday traditions last month.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that in-person holiday festivities would return this year, beginning with Halloween.

According to the mayor's office and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Halloween community events will return citywide.

In addition, winter traditions will return at Millennium Park, including ice skating and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 19.

Last year, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony was conducted virtually and the Millennium Park McCormick Tribune Ice Rink closed for the season.

Illinois' health department has not responded to requests for comment.