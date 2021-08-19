Chicago Mask Mandate: What You Need to Know as New Rules Begin Friday

Chicago's new mask mandate is set to begin Friday, but what are the new rules and where will you need to wear one?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who has to wear a mask?

With the city of Chicago reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus per day, health officials have reinstituted a mask mandate for all residents age 2 and older, regardless of a person’s COVID vaccination status.

Where are masks mandated?

-In all indoor public settings, including in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, private clubs and in common areas of condo and multi-residential buildings.

-On public transportation

-In healthcare settings

-In schools

-In correctional and congregate settings

-If you want to watch the Bears at Soldier Field this season you’ll have to bring your mask, regardless of your vaccination status. The team announced fans will need to wear masks in the “indoor areas” of Soldier Field on Friday, ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Bills on Saturday. Masking remains optional in outdoor settings.

Are there exceptions?

-Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments

-Masks can also be removed during specific activities that require their removal, including while getting beard shaves or facials at salons.

-Masks can also be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public. Employees in those settings must also be static, and must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from all other individuals.

What else should you know?

-Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks in outdoor settings, but have the option to do so.

-Unvaccinated individuals are recommended, but not required, to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings.

-Capacity limits are not being imposed, and health officials don’t intend to re-introduce those measures, as hospitalizations and deaths remain low.