Chicago Marks One Year Since First COVID Vaccine Dose Administered

Wednesday marked one year since the first Chicagoans received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Since then, the city has administered nearly 4 million doses of the vaccine to residents, with just under 70% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Meanwhile, about 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just over 60% of the population. That is well short of what scientists say is needed to keep the virus in check.

Chicago plans to mark the vaccine anniversary Wednesday at a press conference with top public health officials, including Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who plans to continue her push to encourage vaccinations.

"There are parts of the city that continue to lag and some demographics we're working on," she said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

The anniversary event is slated to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Lawn Immunizations Clinic, located at 4150 W. 55th St.

The latest milestone comes as Chicago battles yet another uptick in cases and the emergence of a new variant and continues its push to get residents vaccinated, or now, boosted.

Across the U.S. cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in a spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which arrived in the first half of 2021 and now accounts for practically all infections. Now the omicron variant is gaining a foothold in the country, though scientists are not sure how dangerous it is.

When the vaccine was first rolled out, the country’s death toll stood at about 300,000. It hit 600,000 in mid-June and 700,000 on Oct. 1. The on Tuesday, The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000.

“Almost all the people dying are now dying preventable deaths,” said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “And that’s because they’re not immunized. And you know that, God, it’s a terrible tragedy.”

Soon, the same vaccine that began one year ago could be key to doing certain activities in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this week that city officials are considering a variety of strategies and potential mitigations to help curb the spread of the virus and Arwady said earlier this month that proof of vaccination for certain activities and public places could be on the horizon.

“Might we begin requiring proof of vaccination for more activities and public spaces? Yes, I think we might,” Arwady said. “I certainly am more interested in that than I am in needing to do some of the major shutdowns.”

Lightfoot, speaking to media on Monday, said that the city hasn’t “landed on one particular” strategy to slow down the spread of the virus, but that a variety of options are on the table.

“We are looking at a number of different strategies that can help us deal with this latest surge, but we always do that in partnership and in communication with the individuals and the businesses that are going to be affected,” she said. “We don’t unilaterally impose anything.”

Lightfoot and other public officials have expressed concern over the rising number of new cases both in the city and in the state of Illinois. Lightfoot says that the city reported nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID on Monday alone, prompting the discussion of potential mitigation strategies.

While Lightfoot has made it a point to rule out stronger measures, including complete shutdowns, she has also ruled out similar policies to one enacted in New York, which would require all private businesses to impose vaccine mandates for employees.

“We will not see that here in the city of Chicago,” she said earlier this month. “And frankly there’s a question of whether something like that is going to sustain what will invariably come as judicial review.”

City sports venues, including the United Center, have instituted vaccine or negative test requirements for ticket-holders, but the idea is also catching on at some other businesses, including restaurants and concert spaces.