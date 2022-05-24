Chicago Likely to Reach ‘High' Alert Level As Early As Friday, Top Doc Says

As COVID cases continue to climb across much of the U.S. and Illinois, Chicago's top doctor said the city could reach a "high" alert level by the end of the week.

"I do anticipate that Cook County, which includes Chicago, will move to high with the update [from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] later this week," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. "And so I would expect by Friday will probably be there."

According to the CDC, a county will be considered at a “high community level” of COVID-19 if it is seeing more than 200 new weekly COVID cases per 100,000 residents, and if it is seeing either 10 or more new COVID admissions per 100,000 residents per week, or if it is seeing 10% or greater hospital bed use by COVID patients.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Friday, every Illinois county within the Chicago area was at a “medium community level” of COVID-19, according to CDC guidelines, though several were expected to reach the "high" level in this week's upcoming update. Eight Illinois counties, however, are already at high community level risk for COVID: Boone, Lee, Stephenson, Winnebago, Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell.

Evanston, a northern suburb just outside of Chicago, has also said it is currently at a "high" community level.

In Cook County, 367.34 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents were being reported as of Friday, along with 9.8 new COVID admissions per 100,000 residents per week.

Also included in that hospitalization cluster (a group of counties that the CDC categorizes together because of health care service patterns and proximity) are DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.

CDC officials say that DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties are seeing 8.1 new admissions per 100,000 residents, meaning that those three counties could also find themselves in the “high community level” range by next week.

In the event that a county reaches a “high community level” of COVID, residents are advised to wear masks indoors regardless of COVID vaccination status.

Those residents who are immunocompromised, or who live in a household with those residents, are urged to consider avoiding “non-essential indoor activities,” and to consult with their physicians on additional steps that may need to be taken.

While city and county health officials have not definitively said that a move to the “high community level” could trigger a new mask mandate, some have indicated that such a strategy could be implemented in the event of strain put on medical facilities.

Arwady said that is not the case for Chicago - yet.

"Just to be clear, if the county does move to that higher risk with the update later this week, the city of Chicago would be considered at a high risk for COVID because our cases are high and we're starting to see some impact on hospitalizations, but we would not be reinstating mask mandates, for example, until we started - unless and until - we started to see serious impact on our hospitals here in Chicago."

The city is planning a press conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss further steps as it prepares to enter the heightened alert level.

"Nothing is giving me huge concern related to the state of COVID, even while our numbers to be clear, remain high," Arwady said. "And I'm guessing a lot of you know somebody who has had COVID recently, but most of these cases have been mild."