CDC Reverses Again, Now Says COVID-19 Is ‘Sometimes' Airborne

For the third time in less than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has altered its guidance on how COVID-19 spreads, NBC News reports.

The CDC said Monday that airborne transmission is possible, but that it's not the most common way the virus travels from person to person — a position that was published and then removed from its website in September.

The CDC updated its page on the spread of virus Monday to say that "some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours."

Those small droplets and particles in turn may be able to infect people who are farther than 6 feet away "from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space."

