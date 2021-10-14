Catanzara Urges Police Union to Ignore ‘Illegal' Order as Lightfoot Remains Firm on Vax Mandate

As Chicago police union leaders encourage their members to refuse what they call an “illegal order,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she does not expect staffing shortages of police officers this weekend as the city’s vaccine mandate for employees goes into effect.

Friday marks a deadline for city employees to visit a health information portal to provide information on whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who have not been vaccinated will be required to submit to bi-weekly COVID testing, and those who refuse to comply with the mandate will be subject to discipline, according to officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Chicago’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has urged members not to comply with the mandate, with union President John Catanzara promising legal action against Lightfoot’s administration for what he calls an “illegal” order.

“It is an improper order. It’s illegal,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s Superintendent (David) Brown. If somebody orders you to go into the portal, refuse that order.”

Catanzara is urging union members to document any refusal to fill out information on the vaccine portal, and says that the union will “deal with it” as the mandate goes into effect.

In remarks following Thursday’s City Council meeting, Lightfoot said that the city will not begin to put employees on “non-disciplinary no-pay status” for several days following the start of the new mandate, but that Friday’s deadline is a reminder that they are serious about enforcing the measure.

“Tomorrow’s a real day, and our expectation is that people will comply,” she said.

Lightfoot dismissed statements made by Catanzara that up to 50% of the city’s police officers would not comply with the mandate, leading to potential staffing issues in coming days.

The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city's requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave, predicting a shortage of officers as the mandate takes effect this weekend. Jen DeSalvo reports.

Lightfoot does not expect shortages of officers, but says there are contingency plans in place.

“We don’t expect that to be an issue this weekend. We fully expect that members will show up, and unless they’re told to go home, they need to report for duty,” she said.

Lightfoot said that a refusal to comply with the mandate and to provide the required information would be seen as an act of “insubordination,” and a refusal of a legal directive.

“They’re going to comply with a legal directive from the city, and an order from the police department,” she said. “Anything less would be insubordination. I hope that members of the department are not led over the cliff without a parachute by anybody who tells them they can just ignore legal proper direction.”

Lightfoot says reports that the city has asked for “detailed, confidential and privileged medical information” through the vaccine portal are inaccurate, and that the portal is HIPAA-compliant.

“It’s pretty straightforward. Are you vaccinated or not? If you are, upload your information. If you’re not, go to a separate page, and you indicate that you’ll be taking the testing option,” she said.

Several Chicago aldermen, including Ald. Matt O’Shea and Marty Quinn, have called on Lightfoot to reconsider the implementation of the mandate, but Lightfoot and her administration have remained firm that it will stay in place.

Chicago police are required to report their vaccination status by Friday to receive pay, though Fraternal Order of Police officials say more than half of officers won't meet the deadline. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

According to the terms of the directive, any employee not filling out information on the portal, or refusing to submit to the required testing, would be subject to discipline “up to and including termination.”

Lightfoot says that the city will provide data on compliance, breaking down the information by department in coming days.

Chicago Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Mary Sheridan says the department will be fully staffed this weekend.

Concerns do remain about staffing once the mandate begins to be enforced, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker telling reporters that he has offered “every resource” to city officials, should the need arise. He did emphasize that city officials have not asked for that assistance at this time.

Pritzker: “We’ve offered every resource, every public safety resource that’s available to the state to offer to municipalities and the city of Chicago. So if the city calls, we’ll respond,” he said.