Can Kids Under 5 Get the COVID Vaccine at Walgreens? Here's What to Know

Children six months of age to five-years-old are finally eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, thanks to last week's authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And according to the Chicago Department of Public Health, hospitals, clinics, pediatricians offices across the city are opening up appointments, and placing orders for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to administer.

Local pharmacies and drug stores are, too.

However, not all kids are able to get the long-awaited shot at all vaccine locations. At some places, there's an age restriction.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's where your child can get the COVID vaccine -- based on their age -- and a break down of how the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are different.

Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 4-years-old

Series of three separate doses

The first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third one eight weeks after the second shot

Moderna's COVID Vaccine For Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 5-years-old

Series of two separate doses

Where to Get COVID Vaccines for Kids Under The Age of 3

CVS

Appointments for children ages 18 months and older are available at the CVS MinuteClinic and can be scheduled online here.

Appointments for those older than 5 can make an appointment at the CVS pharmacy

Neighborhood and Community Clinics

The Chicago Department of Public Health is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) Blue Door Neighborhood Center sites to host family vaccination clinics in the coming months.

The clinics will offer COVID vaccines to children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer and Moderna will be offered, and reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also accepted. Here are the details, and how to register:

Morgan Park – 11840 S. Marshfield June 28, July 14, July 23, July 26, August 11, August 20, September 8, October 6

– 11840 S. Marshfield Pullman – 756 E. 111th St. June 30, July 13, July 16, July 28, August 4, August 10, August 13, September 1

– 756 E. 111th St. South Lawndale – 2551 W. Cermak July 1, July 29, August 3, August 27, August 31, September 6, September 24, October 4

– 2551 W. Cermak

Beginning next week, some CDPH-sponsored community events will offer pediatric vaccinations for children under 5. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.

City Colleges of Chicago

CDPH will also host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago. These events will offer Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months through 4 years old. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is recommended and is available at the links below. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

In-Home Vaccinations

Beginning June 25, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, will expand to offer Pfizer vaccine for anyone 6 months or older.

Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time, offering a great opportunity for the entire family to get up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.

Pediatrician's Offices, Children's Hospitals, Other Hospitals

Check with your pediatrician's office or health care provider about when they will be receiving the vaccines, and how to make an appointment.

Select children’s hospitals will also host pediatric vaccine events in the coming weeks.

Lurie Children's Hospital has already received its supply of vaccine and will be administering them beginning June 21, officials said. The first clinic is scheduled for June 22 at the hospital's outpatient facility in Lincoln Park. Additional clinics will be held Saturdays and Sunday at the main hospital, but appointments are required.

Appointments can be made here.

Advocate:

Today, they can call their pediatrician or our hotline (8:30 am-5 pm daily) to schedule. Hotline is 866-443-2584. By Thursday, they can schedule at aah.org/vaccine or through our LiveWell mobile app. We are vaccinating all children, not just our patients.

Swedish Hospital:

Andersen Pavilion (2751 W. Winona, Chicago)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Walk-ins are welcome

NorthShore University Health System:

Schedule a vaccine appointment through NorthShoreConnect. (You will need to log into your account or create a new one. See instructions>>)

(You will need to log into your account or create a new one. See instructions>>) Book by phone at 773-907-7700

Walk-in to Swedish Covenant's Andersen Pavilion (2751 W. Winona, Chicago)

--If you’re vaccinating 5 and up individuals: Walk-in to Swedish’s Andersen Pavilion

--If you’re vaccinating children younger than 5: Walk-ins begin at 12 p.m. on June 21.

Rush University Medical Center

Rush University expected to receive vaccine supply from Pfizer beginning June 21.

The hospital will offer doses to inpatients or to children at the hospital Tuesday for "well" visits.

Appointments begin on June 22 via MyChart for hospital patients.

Where to Get COVID Vaccines for Kids 3-5 Years-Old

Walgreens:

Vaccinations available for children 3 years and older at select locations.

Appointments begin June 25, though some locations may start sooner

Schedule an appointment: Here, through the Walgreens app or by calling (800)-Walgreens

Chicago Public Schools Regional and Mobile Vaccines Clinics

CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile vaccination events will resume in early July when CPS schools open for summer programming and will offer the vaccine for children under 5-years-old. Information on specific opportunities will be available in the coming weeks and will be announced by CPS. Check cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities for CPS families.

Where to Get COVID Vaccines for Kids Over the Age of 5

Visit your county's public health website or pediatrician's office to find out vaccine about events and appointments near you as they become available.

In DuPage County, officials said vaccine supply is expected to arrive in the next week.

"We will share additional information as soon as we open vaccine registration at www.dupagehealth.org/covid19vaccine."

Cook County Health said it expects to offer the first vaccinations starting the week of June 27. Appointments will be required.

"CCH is proud to provide vaccinations to both patients and community members at its hospitals and health centers across the county," the department said. "Sign up to receive the latest updates at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov."

The city of Chicago also has a tool to help you find a vaccine site near you. Here's where that is.

For more on what to know about COVID vaccines in young children, click here.