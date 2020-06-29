By the Numbers: How Illinois, Indiana Compare to Rest of U.S. in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Thanks to NBC 5 Investigates, viewers can now see how Illinois and Indiana up against other states in the number of new and cumulative coronavirus cases reported by health officials.

According to that data, at least a dozen states have reported more coronavirus cases than Illinois in the last seven days, including Florida, California, Texas, Arizona and Georgia.

In recent days, Texas has passed Illinois in terms of overall cases since the pandemic began, and Florida could potentially pass Illinois within the next one-to-two days.

California, New York and New Jersey have also reported more total cases than Illinois, which currently ranks fifth nationwide in that category.

Only New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts have reported more total COVID-19 deaths than Illinois, but at least eight states, including Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Connecticut, Michigan, and Louisiana, have had more deaths per 100,000 residents than Illinois during the pandemic.

The data will be updated each day by the NBC 5 Investigates team.