By the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Several Illinois healthcare regions are continuing to see declines in positivity rates and hospitalizations, with several currently in line to see Tier 3 mitigations rolled back in the fight against the coronavirus.

Here is where each of Illinois’ healthcare regions stands in terms of metrics as of Dec. 27.  

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

This region has seen hospitalizations decline on eight of the last 10 days. The region has had an availability of 20% or more of hospital and ICU beds for 11 straight days, and the region’s positivity rate stands at 8.7%. All of those metrics are within the parameters of reversing Tier 3 mitigations, but it is unclear when the state will give the region the go-ahead to do so.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region continued a slow decline this week, dropping to 8.8%, while more than 29% of hospital beds are available. The ICU bed availability now stands at 22.7%, and will be over 20% for a third straight day Monday. The region has also seen hospitalizations decrease each of the last 10 days.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

This region has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state, standing at 6.9%. Hospital bed availability stands at 29.5%, while the ICU bed availability is still below the 20% threshold, standing at 17.1%. Hospitalizations have decreased six of the last 10 days, but have ticked upward in recent days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

This region is seeing its positivity rate starting to rise, as it’s now at 12% on the button. Hospital bed (21.4%) and ICU bed availability (21.5%) both finally cleared the 20% threshold this week, and the region has seen nine days of hospitalization decreases in the last 10 days.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

The positivity rate in the region is now at 12.2% and has remained mostly steady over the last 10 days. ICU bed availability is still low, currently at 16.5%, and hospital bed availability is now up to 40.5%, more than double the required threshold to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations.

Region 6 (East Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region stands at 8.6%, while hospital bed availability (30.6%) and ICU bed availability (35.6%) are well above thresholds required to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations. The region has also continued to see steady declines in hospitalizations overall.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

The positivity rate in this region continued to decline this week, dropping to 10.3%, while the hospital bed availability (29.6%) and ICU bed availability (26.5%) both continued to rise. Hospitalizations overall have declined each of the last 10 days.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

This region has seen its hospital bed availability (24.7%) and ICU bed availability (27.9%) increase in recent days, while hospitalizations have decreased eight of the last 10 days. The region’s positivity rate is down to 9%.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Hospital bed availability in the region has finally cracked the 20% threshold, now sitting at 21.1%. ICU bed availability is at 32.1%, and hospitalizations have decreased each of the last five days. The region’s positivity rate is at 8.8%.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

The region’s positivity rate stands at 9.3%, while hospitalizations have decreased each of the last 10 days. ICU bed availability is starting to climb, now at 19.7%, while hospital bed availability is now up to 26.6%.

Region 11 (Chicago):

With 10 days of hospitalization decreases, a positivity rate of 8.6%, hospital bed availability of 23.9% and ICU bed availability of 26.6%, Chicago would be eligible to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations on Monday if the city utilized state metrics.

