Brooklyn Man Accused of Stealing Stimulus Checks Out of Mailboxes

A 31-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of stealing at least nine stimulus checks out of the mailboxes of homes and apartment buildings in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.

Federal prosecutors said they are charging Feng Cheng with federal crimes because of the postal-related nature of the scheme, as well as the fact that the Treasury checks were meant for workers in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

One check allegedly stolen from a mailbox in the lobby of 868 45th Street was for $2,400. An alert resident flagged police to Cheng’s alleged activity and responding police soon followed him.

NYPD officers from the 72nd Precinct said they found Cheng with stimulus checks, stolen credit cards, and other bank checks believed taken from mailboxes.

The NYPD initially charged Cheng with possession of stolen property but investigators decided to increase the charges given the number of federal checks he allegedly stole.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue is expected to detail the charges in a release later Wednesday – charges which carry up to five years in prison. An attorney for Cheng was not immediately known.

Investigators said they believe Cheng was actively stealing checks for more than a week before his arrest. Officials are now reaching out to the families believed victimized to explain to them why they never received their stimulus checks.