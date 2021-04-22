coronavirus vaccine

Breakthrough Infections With COVID Variants Reported, But Cases Appear Mild

Two patients had "at-home cases of COVID-19," one expert said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two reports of so-called coronavirus breakthrough infections — in which fully vaccinated people get the illness anyway — suggest that the vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease even in the face of variants, NBC News reports.

The cases, which were detailed Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, were those of two women out of more than 400 fully vaccinated study participants who were tested for COVID-19 weekly. Both women developed mild cases and recovered quickly.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A co-author of the study, Dr. Robert Darnell, a professor and senior physician at Rockefeller University in New York City, said the two cases aren't cause for alarm.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

Actors Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana Debunk COVID-19 Vaccine Misconceptions Among Latinos

Coronavirus Pandemic 7 hours ago

New Data Reassuring for COVID-19 Vaccination in Pregnancy

"They certainly didn't need to be hospitalized," he said. "They had at-home cases of COVID-19."

As the number of fully vaccinated people increases in the U.S., so, too, will reports of breakthrough infections rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it had received reports of around 5,800 breakthrough infections out of more that 77 million fully vaccinated people.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCoronavirus Pandemiccoronavirus variant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us