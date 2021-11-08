Sesame Street

Big Bird's Vaccine Announcement Sparks Backlash From Conservatives, GOP

Big Bird, who is supposed to be only 6 years old, just became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine

Big Bird of Sesame Street
Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Big Bird's seemingly innocuous — and obviously fictional — announcement Saturday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 caused a stir online, as Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused the yellow anthropomorphic bird of tweeting "government propaganda."

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet wrote on Twitter. "Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

While Big Bird has been on "Sesame Street" for decades, his ageless character is meant to be 6 years old. He became eligible for the vaccine only in late October, when the Food and Drug Administration announced that it had authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The right wing quickly seized on the Muppet's tweet.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

travel 2 hours ago

US Lifts Pandemic Travel Ban, Opens Doors to Vaccinated Visitors

Biden Administration 9 hours ago

Biden Vaccine Mandates Face First Test With Federal Workers

"Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!" Cruz tweeted.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Animals at the Louisville Zoo that are susceptible to COVID are received their first dose of the COVID vaccine Friday.

This article tagged under:

Sesame Streetcoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us