Big Bird's Vaccine Announcement Sparks Backlash From Conservatives, GOP

Big Bird's seemingly innocuous — and obviously fictional — announcement Saturday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 caused a stir online, as Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused the yellow anthropomorphic bird of tweeting "government propaganda."

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet wrote on Twitter. "Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

While Big Bird has been on "Sesame Street" for decades, his ageless character is meant to be 6 years old. He became eligible for the vaccine only in late October, when the Food and Drug Administration announced that it had authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The right wing quickly seized on the Muppet's tweet.

"Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!" Cruz tweeted.

