Biden Administration to Push for ‘Test-to-Stay' Policy to Keep Kids in School

Reducing mandatory quarantines after a COVID-19 exposure would help prevent absenteeism and learning loss that occurs with virtual learning, officials said

A student gets tested for coronavirus in Vermont
NECN

The Biden administration will unveil a new strategy Friday to keep children in the classroom, according to two administration sources familiar with the plan.

The move comes as some school districts are once again going virtual in an attempt to avoid the worst of the omicron variant.

The strategy includes a "test to stay" approach: Instead of mandatory quarantines for students identified as close contacts of a COVID-positive peer, those students could remain in school if they test negative for the virus at least twice during the week after an exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to release two reports Friday highlighting school districts that have used the "test to stay" approach successfully. 

