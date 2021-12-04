Biden Administration Sending 9 million Covid Vaccine Doses to Africa

The Biden administration announced Friday that it is sending 9 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa amid growing concerns about the omicron variant.
The new shipment brings the total U.S. donations to Africa to 100 million vaccines, the White House said. An additional two million vaccines will be sent elsewhere in the world.
The shipment is part of President Joe Biden's pledge on Thursday to send more than 200 million vaccines abroad in 100 days.
"The president has been clear from the start: If we want to protect the American people and our economy, we must defeat the virus everywhere," White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said during a briefing Friday morning. "That means we must ensure the rest of the world gets vaccinated."
