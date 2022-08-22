Back-to-School: Chicago Public Schools' New COVID Protocols For The 2022-2023 School Year

Goodbye summer, hello school.

Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools teachers and students are set to fill hallways and classrooms at 7:30 a.m. Monday, when the school year officially begins with the ring of a school bell. And though some COVID protocols are in place for the 2022-2023 school year, things aren't nearly as strict as they once were.

"We strongly encourage masking, but we're not requiring masking," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in an interview. "And the main thing that parents need to know for this year, the only children that have to isolate -- which means learning from home -- will be children that are positive or have symptoms. All of our other students will be able to stay in school."

"Last year, we had too many students being quarantined," Martinez continued. "This year, with the new CDC guidance with all of our safety procedures, we're very confident that we can have you know, almost all of our children learning in person in a safe manner."

According to Martinez, COVID protocols aren't the only protocols that are new. More mental health resources have been added as well.

"We've added social workers and counselors across our schools," Martinez said. "I just want families to know whether it's physical safety, or mental health, we are investing heavily and that is our top priority for the school year along with having just a strong academic year."

Here's a break down of the district's new policies as the school year begins to take shape.

Does My Child Need to Wear a Mask?

According to Martinez, masks are strongly encouraged but are not required at school, outside on school property or on school buses -- unless there are certain circumstances:

Students and staff who are returning from isolation after a positive COVID test will be required to wear a mask until they have passed 10 days since the onset of their symptoms

Individuals who are identified as “close contacts” of COVID patients will have to mask for 10 days following their exposure, regardless of their vaccination status

If there are three or more cases of COVID within a single classroom, students and faculty will be required to wear a mask for at least 10 days after the last positive result is reported

Are COVID Vaccinations Required?

Under this year’s protocols, students aren't required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although the district still “strongly encourages” eligible individuals to do so.

A vaccination requirement remains in place for CPS staff.

According to officials, CPS will offer four permanent vaccination clinics at Clark, Roosevelt, CVCA and Richards.

What if Someone in my Child's Classroom Tests Positive for COVID?

According to officials, in elementary schools, contact tracing will be done at the classroom level, meaning that if one individual tests positive for the virus, every other individual in the classroom will automatically be deemed “close contacts” and will be notified of the test result.

Unvaccinated individuals will have the following three options when they are deemed to be a “close contact” of a COVID case:

Submit proof of full vaccination

Learn/work from home for a period of five days, and then wear a mask in school for days six through 10

Participate in "Test-to-Stay" protocols

What are the "Test-to-Stay" Protocols?

If an unvaccinated individual is deemed a "close contact" of a positive COVID case, that person may choose to participate in test-to-stay protocols, which consist of:

Obtaining two rapid tests from their school

Testing negative on the Monday and Thursday after exposure, and submitting those results to CPS

Remaining symptom-free throughout the following days

Wearing a mask and refraining from participating in sports and extracurricular activities for 10 days after exposure

Is Weekly Testing Required?

Weekly COVID testing for students and and staff will be offered but it will not be required. Those wishing to participate can sign up here.

According to CPS, testing will begin on Aug. 29, with at-home tests offered the week of Aug. 22.

What Cleaning Measures Are Being Taken for Schools and Classrooms?

According to the district, the following steps have been taken to help keep schools clean: