First US Coronavirus Death Happened Weeks Earlier Than Originally Believed

An autopsy report has revealed the first COVID-19-related death in the United States happened much earlier than previously thought.

Santa Clara County initially reported its first coronavirus death March 9, but an autopsy revealed there was one in the county on Feb. 6. Not only is it the first death in the county, but it is now also the first recorded death in the U.S.

A fatality reported by officials in Washington state Feb. 29 was previously believed to be the earliest U.S. death from the novel coronavirus.

Two more autopsies from Feb. 17 and March 6 in Santa Clara County also came back positive for the virus.

The county said these three people died at home during a time when very limited testing was available through the CDC.

The United States now has more than 825,000 cases and 45,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.