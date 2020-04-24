coronavirus illinois

At Least 20 Chicago Suburbs Implement Mask Mandates Before Statewide Order Begins

Some suburbs already had mask requirements in place before the stay-at-home order was modified

A number of Chicago suburbs have issued mask mandates ahead of the statewide order set to take effect on May 1.

At least 20 Chicago suburbs have issued requirements that residents cover their faces in public spaces. Some of those orders take effect this weekend, while others have already been in place.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the requirement will become a statewide order beginning May 1 and continuing through May 30.

The suburbs that already have mandates include:

Oak Brook (Friday)

Des Plaines (Friday)

North Chicago (Friday)

Oak Lawn (Friday)

Park Ridge (Saturday)

La Grange Park (Monday)

Deerfield (already in effect)

Buffalo Grove (already in effect)

Cicero (already in effect)

Evanston (already in effect)

Glenview (already in effect)

Highland Park (already in effect)

Morton Grove (already in effect)

Niles (already in effect)

Northbrook (already in effect)

North Riverside (already in effect)

Skokie (already in effect)

Tinley Park (already in effect)

University Park (already in effect)

Wilmette (already in effect)

Under the stay-at-home order, individuals must wear a "face-covering or mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance." It applies to anyone over the age of 2 "who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."

