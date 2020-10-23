AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Resume Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that they would resume their phase 3 clinical trials on Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the U.S.

AstraZeneca’s trial was put on hold just days after it began in early September, following news of a British participant who developed a spinal cord injury after receiving the experimental vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s trial was paused on Oct. 12 after an unspecified injury in one of its study participants.

The drugmakers rejoin Moderna and Pfizer in late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. Those companies have announced that they intend to submit applications for emergency use authorization in the second half of November, Mango said. On Thursday, Moderna said it had completed enrollment for its 30,000-person trial.

