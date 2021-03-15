AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine, New Sites Opening: The Latest Vaccine Updates in Illinois

Several new vaccination sites will open in Illinois this week. Plus, what do you need to know about the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines as trials continue?

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Aurora to Open COVID Vaccine Appointments for 4th 1-Day Clinic

The city of Aurora on Monday is set to open thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments for a one-day mass vaccination clinic this week, the fourth the city has held so far.

Vaccination Event Set for Schaumburg Convention Center Wednesday

Several suburban communities have partnered with Jewel Osco to host a large COVID-19 vaccination event in the coming weeks at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

As part of the event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents on Wednesday, March 17, while second does will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a news release. Click here for more info.

DeKalb County to Open Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena Wednesday

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

AstraZeneca and Novavax COVID Vaccines: What We Know So Far

Though the U.S. already has three approved COVID vaccines being distributed across the country, there have been some discussions about two others circulating elsewhere in the world: the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Novavax vaccine. Both companies expect their vaccines to be considered for U.S. approval this spring, but what separates them from the ones already being administered in the U.S.?

COVID Vaccine Appointments at United Center Open to 4 Additional Chicago ZIP Codes

The following Chicago ZIP codes can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccination site: 60624, 60644, 60651, 60653. According to the mayor's office, the new ZIP codes are on Chicago's South and West Sides in an effort to increase vaccinations in neighborhood with a "high COVID-19 burden."

Will County to Open Two New COVID Vaccination Sites This Month

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

Vaccinated State: The Path Forward

