As Weather Warms Up, Officials Warn Residents to Continue Adhering to COVID-19 Restrictions

Illinois officials are asking residents to continue abiding by restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the weather dramatically improves this weekend.

With temperatures expected to reach the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, officials are informing residents that the state’s “stay-at-home” order will continue to be enforced, and that individuals should continue social distancing and avoiding gathering in large groups.

“I know it’s been hard on everyone, but I’m encouraging everyone to do everything they can to keep everyone safe,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We’ve done a tremendous job in this state, and I thank everyone in this state for your support as we move forward.”

Although the state loosened some restrictions in the modified order, including opening some state parks and allowing golf courses to re-open, many parks and playgrounds remain closed, as do Chicago’s beaches along the lakefront.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to address the situation in a press conference with Chicago police on Saturday.

Even though the state's mandate doesn't explicitly require residents to wear masks while exercising outdoors, Governor J.B. Pritzker reminded residents that with the improved weather they are likely to come within six feet of other residents while outdoors, and that wearing a facial covering may be a good idea for those interactions.

"If everybody does it, and everyone has a mask on, then you are protecting other people," he said. "I notice that people don’t feel like if they’re walking along the sidewalk don’t feel like they could wear a mask. You are going to be within six feet of someone walking toward you, so wearing a face covering is extraordinarily important."