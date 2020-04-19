Arlington Heights Student’s Death Likely Caused by COVID-19 Complications, Superintendent Says

A suburban student has died, likely as a result of complications related to the novel coronavirus, school officials in Arlington Heights said Saturday.

The student’s death was confirmed in a letter sent to parents by Arlington Heights District 214 Superintendent Dr. David R. Schuler.

“It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the passing of one of our students this week, likely due to complications related to COVID-19,” Schuler said in the email.

The student’s name, age and school were not released by the district.

Schuler also announced that another student is currently being treated in an area intensive care unit for the virus.

“We will continue to move forward to see the sunrise again one day, however this week in our district is marked by pain and sadness,” Schuler said. “My family’s thoughts and prayers are with these families and all members of our district’s school community during this global pandemic.”

The district’s student services staff is working with family and friends of the students involved to provide support, according to the email.

Illinois recently announced that all school districts in the state would continue with e-learning programs for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.