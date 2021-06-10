Archdiocese Lifts Capacity Limits, Says Masses With Holy Water, Full Choirs Can Resume

Attending mass will be all but back to normal after the Archdiocese of Chicago lifted crowd restrictions, allowed Holy Water fonts to be filled again, singing to resume and signed off on taking Communion on the tongue Thursday.

After a year that saw services move online after churches were forced to close and then later reopen with limited capacity and major restrictions, the Archdiocese announced all masses, liturgies, sacramental celebrations, parish and school events can resume to 100% capacity as the city reopens fully Friday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

What’s more, vaccinated people can enter without masks and don’t have to show proof of inoculations, the church said. Masks are still recommended for unvaccinated children and adults, although their vaccination status will not be checked.

The only exception to the mask rule “is a priest or deacon celebrating infant baptism. He should continue to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status when he is close to the infant’s nose and mouth to protect the health of the infant,” officials said.

Singing inside, which was identified early on as a high-risk activity, is allowed again.

“Choirs, congregational singing, oral responses, and the use of worship aids, envelopes and bulletins may be fully resumed,” officials said in a statement.

Other changes include:

Receiving Holy Communion on the tongue may resume, however, receiving Holy Communion from the cup remains suspended.

The Sign of Peace can be restored in whatever form is comfortable for those at Mass.

Choirs, congregational singing, oral responses and the use of worship aids, envelopes and bulletins may be fully resumed.

The COVID-19 Anointing Team will be deactivated beginning July 1 and parishes will resume providing anointers for hospitals within their area.

Protocol and guidelines for school-related activities, mission trips and summer camps will be announced at a later time and will include some exceptions noted in the list.