Amid Pandemic, CTA to Install PPE Vending Machines at 6 Train Stations

To help keep riders safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Transit Authority is implementing a unique solution:

Vending machines that dispense personal protective equipment.

According to a press release from the agency, the new machines will be made available at six rail stations across the CTA system later this year.

“We understand the need for our customers to have a safe experience during their commutes,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement. “The addition of these new vending machines is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to seek out tools and resources to help reassure our customers that we are doing everything we can to keep customers healthy during this ongoing pandemic.”

According to the press release, the new machines will feature hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, sanitizing wipes and disposable gloves. The items will range in price from $3.75 to $10.

The machines will be placed at the Belmont, Roosevelt and 79th Street stations on the CTA Red Line, the Midway Airport station on the Orange Line, the Jefferson Park station on the Blue Line and the Kedzie Station on the Green Line.

Canteen, the company stocking and installing the machines, has installed similar machines in New York, according to the CTA press release.