American Airlines Resumes Inflight Alcohol Sales

American Airlines is resuming alcohol sales and service aboard flights on Monday after the pandemic put them on hiatus for more than two years.

American, and other airlines, halted their alcohol offerings in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Begining April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits," the carrier said in a statement.

According to NBC News, alcohol will be complimentary for long-haul international flights and in first class.

Both American and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines considered bringing alcohol back in 2021 but reconsidered after a surge in unruly passenger behavior.

American isn't raising prices compared with the before the pandemic, a spokeswoman told CNBC last month. Spirits such as new arrival Aviation Gin, rum, vodka and whiskey will be $9. Wine servings are also $9. Beer is $8.

American is one of the last major airlines to bring back alcohol. Dallas-based Southwest resumed alcohol service in February, when both American and Delta Air Lines also announced the return of hot meals to first class on many domestic flights.