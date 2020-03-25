All 94 Residents of NJ Nursing Home Presumed to Have Virus

All of the residents of a coronavirus-stricken nursing home in Woodbridge are now presumed to have the virus, and they are being moved to another location for treatment, local government sources told News 4 on Wednesday.

New Jersey health officials said Tuesday that many of the residents of the St. Joseph's Senior Home had taken ill, and many of the staff were out sick as well. That meant there were just 3 nuns left to take care of nearly 100 people.

Of the 94 total residents, 24 are now positive for COVID-19 and the other 70 are "presumptive positive," government sources said Wednesday. They are now being moved from the Woodbridge facility to a CareOne home in Whippany, roughly 30 miles to the north.

Video from Chopper 4 showed teams of people clad from head to toe in heavy yellow protective gear moving in and out of the facility and preparing a caravan of buses outside.

Since the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. it has become a large threat to nursing homes across the country. The deadliest single spot in the nation’s coronavirus crisis, the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, has seen 35 coronavirus-related deaths so far. Similar outbreaks have been seen at facilities in Ohio, Illinois and Arkansas.