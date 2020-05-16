MTA

TikTok Cereal Stunt on NYC Subway Amid Pandemic is ‘Despicable,’ Transit Authority Says

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority condemned the unidentified man's prank for the strain it put on essential workers during the coronavirus crisis

tik-tok-foto-main-1234.jpg

A man who dumped milk and a large tub of cereal on a subway car in a TikTok stunt was called out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for putting unnecessary strain on essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TikTok account "fckjoshy" posted a video Tuesday in which the man drops a large storage tub of milk and cereal on the floor of a subway train, presumably as a prank, NBCNews reports. The video gained 3.2 million views on the app before someone posted it to Twitter, where it got 5 million more views.

The MTA condemned the unidentified man's stunt Wednesday for the strain it put on essential workers during the pandemic.

"A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic," the MTA said on its official Twitter account. "And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

MTAcoronavirusTikTok
