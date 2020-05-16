TikTok Cereal Stunt on NYC Subway Amid Pandemic is ‘Despicable,’ Transit Authority Says

A man who dumped milk and a large tub of cereal on a subway car in a TikTok stunt was called out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for putting unnecessary strain on essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TikTok account "fckjoshy" posted a video Tuesday in which the man drops a large storage tub of milk and cereal on the floor of a subway train, presumably as a prank, NBCNews reports. The video gained 3.2 million views on the app before someone posted it to Twitter, where it got 5 million more views.

The MTA condemned the unidentified man's stunt Wednesday for the strain it put on essential workers during the pandemic.

"A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic," the MTA said on its official Twitter account. "And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable."

