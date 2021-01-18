8 Illinois Regions Are Still Under Tier 3 Mitigations: Here's Where They Stand

Eight of Illinois' 11 health care regions remain under Tier 3 mitigations, having not met the metrics to move back to previous tiers, which would lift a number of coronavirus restrictions currently place in those areas.

Over the weekend, two of the state's regions became the first to return to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing them to resume indoor dining in limited capacity. One other region sits in Tier 2, which lifts some of Tier 3's restrictions, but does not yet resume indoor dining.

Here is where things stand in Illinois’ 11 regions, broken down by level of mitigations.

Tier 3 Mitigations in Place:

Region 3 (West Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 5.7%

Hospital bed availability: 22% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 21% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases seven of the last 10 days

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois) –

Positivity rates: 9.2%

Hospital bed availability: 14% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 18% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases five of the last 10 days

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois) –

Positivity rates: 7% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 23% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 32% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases six of the last 10 days

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties) –

Positivity rates: 8.5% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 24% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 26% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases four of the last 10 days

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties) –

Positivity rates: 9% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 19% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 26% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases eight of the last 10 days

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties) –

Positivity rates: 8.8% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 18% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 25% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases eight of the last 10 days

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County) –

Positivity rates: 8.7% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 19% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

Region 11 (Chicago) –

Positivity rates: 8.8% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 17% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 27% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

To move back from Tier 3 to Tier 2, regions must hit the following criteria:

-Positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days

-Decreases in hospitalizations on seven of the preceding 10 days

Tier 2 Mitigations in Place:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 7.1% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 26% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 25% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: Decreases seven of the last 10 days

In order for a region to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must hit the following metrics:

-A positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days

-Hospital bed and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days

-No sustained increase in the number of COIVD-19 patients in hospitals over the preceding 10 days

Tier 1 Mitigations in Place:

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois) -

Positivity rates: 7.3% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 26% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases nine of the last 10 days

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity rates: 6.3% (decreasing)

Hospital bed availability: 34% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 24% (steady)

Hospitalizations: Decreases each of the last 10 days

In order for a region to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, the following criteria must be met:

-A positivity rate lower than 6.5% for three consecutive days.

-Hospital and ICU bed availability of greater than 20% for three consecutive days.

-No sustained increase in hospitalizations over a 10-day spa.