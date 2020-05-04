583 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana as Total Reaches 20,507

Indiana officials reported 583 new cases of coronavirus Monday, lifting the statewide total to 20,507 as the state begins its second phase of reopening.

Indiana officials also reported 19 additional deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s death toll now sits at 1,151, though health officials noted an additional 113 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Monday, more than 100,000 tests have been reported to the state's health department.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 6,327 cases and 363 deaths reported as of Friday. Lake County has reported 2,098 cases of the virus and 97 deaths.

The increase comes on the same day much of Indiana entered "stage two" of its reopening plan that Gov. Eric Holcomb says is aimed at "having Indiana back on track by July 4."

Holcomb said Friday the state was in "stage one" of its coronavirus-fighting plan and would begin to move into stage two on a region-by-region basis on Monday.

"Nearly all of Indiana will move to stage two this Monday, May 4," he said.

Marion and Lake Counties will not move to stage two until May 11. Cass County can begin on May 18.