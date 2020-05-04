22 Additional Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Chicago police announced Monday 22 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 463.
Of the confirmed cases, 442 are officers and 21 are civilian employees, police said.
A total of 466 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases, police said.
The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.
Illinois health officials Monday said another 46 people died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 2,662. Officials also announced 2,341 new cases of the virus in Illinois.
